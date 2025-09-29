Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $243,000 in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $94,107,000. Amundi increased its stake in Global Payments by 77.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global Payments by 346.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,451 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $66,441,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

