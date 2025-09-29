Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Novem Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 171.2% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% in the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

