Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.00 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

