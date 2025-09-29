Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 37.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

