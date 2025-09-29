Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,303,000 after buying an additional 386,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $204.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.91. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

