Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

