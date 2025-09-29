Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

