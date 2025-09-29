Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

