Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $273.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.89.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

