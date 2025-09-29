Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.9% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $355,642,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

