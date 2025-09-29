Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE EXR opened at $140.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $181.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.