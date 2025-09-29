Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 21,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,285,530 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

