Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,278,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $936.76 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $919.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

