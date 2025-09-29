Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 116.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,014.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 824,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

