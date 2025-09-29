Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,219,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $247.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.83 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

