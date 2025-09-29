Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.51 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
