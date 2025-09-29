Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $291.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

