Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

