Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston $LW

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

