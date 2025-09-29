Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $614.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.