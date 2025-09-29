Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in News by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in News by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in News by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in News by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

