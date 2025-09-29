Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,153 Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $215.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Stephens started coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.83.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

