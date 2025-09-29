Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,453 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $131.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

