Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,583 Loews Corporation $L

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 589.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:L opened at $100.34 on Monday. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

