Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,754 Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MNST opened at $65.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.