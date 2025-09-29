Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $350.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.50 and its 200-day moving average is $311.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

