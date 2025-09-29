Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Edison International $EIX

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after buying an additional 3,559,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Edison International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

