Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

