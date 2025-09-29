Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

