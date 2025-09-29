Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $279.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $293.14. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.14 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

