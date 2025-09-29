Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.