Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $212,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $368.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.18. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.