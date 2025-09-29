Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

