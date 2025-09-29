PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 179.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

