Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,442 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Vale by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vale by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,959 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,751,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

