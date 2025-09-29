Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

