Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $130.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

