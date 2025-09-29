Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

J opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

