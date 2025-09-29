Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 394 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 852,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

