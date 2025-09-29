Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $35.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 22,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $869.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $317.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

