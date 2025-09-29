Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

