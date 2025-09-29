Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 8,187.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 63,041 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

