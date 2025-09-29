Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HWM opened at $193.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.