Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 354.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $47,789,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

