Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 226,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7%

IFF opened at $60.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

