Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.06 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 253.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

