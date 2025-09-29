Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.27 Million Stake in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,799 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

StandardAero Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $26.75 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StandardAero

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,626 shares of company stock worth $2,261,951.

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.