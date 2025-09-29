Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 585 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 17.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,771,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of PTC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,687,000 after buying an additional 844,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $241,789,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $202.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.71. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

