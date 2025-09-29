Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 61 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,148,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $52,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $289.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.62 and a 200-day moving average of $414.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.01 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $359.10.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

