Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$42.98 on Monday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$30.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.22. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.19.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

